Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Humidity Hair’ Is All Too Relatable

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity.

The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”

“Okay, Humidity …🥵😵‍💫 Let’s goo….👊🏼💪🏼,” she captioned her post, tagging her newly launched haircare brand Lolavie.

In no time at all, famous friends jumped into the comments section. “Sexy bed hair though,” Ali Wentworth wrote, while Sara Foster said, “Honestly, I’m very into it.” Octavia Spencer told the Just Go With It actress that her natural locks were “beautiful” and Reese Witherspoon gave her stamp of approval with a string of heart eye emojis.

Naturally, fans had to jump on the opportunity to make a Friends reference, calling out that the frizzy-haired moment is reminiscent of Monica Gellar’s [Courteney Cox] battle with humidity in “The One in Barbados” episode from season 9. “Still no competition to Monica,” a follower wrote, while another added, “IT’S THE HUMIDITY!” and tagged Cox.

Thankfully, taking her hair from large and in charge to silky smooth is pretty easy to do thanks to Aniston’s stellar lineup of haircare products from Lolavie. The actress launched her line in September 2021 and currently has two products in the collection.

Her first drop was the Glossing Detangler, which retails for $25. The lightweight spray pretty much does it all: detangles, protects and bumps up your shine factor. Aniston also dropped the Perfecting Leave-In, which costs $29. The product, which is the star’s frizz-fighting secret weapon, keeps hair hydrated and smooth thanks to a super fruit complex, chia seeds and more.

The actress’ break into the beauty business came as a surprise. In early September 2021 she oh-so subtly teased that she had “something coming” on Instagram, sharing a photo of the back of her head.

Days later, she introduced her brand. “Hi world! Meet @Lolavie 👋🏼. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you,” she captioned her post, sharing behind-the-scenes images from the brand’s inaugural photo shoot. “So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff… we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan… and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals. 🐶🐾 Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime… Enjoy!! ❤️😘”