Jennifer Garner wishes she kept the now-iconic multicolored Versace dress she rocked in 13 Going on 30.

Garner, 51, opened up about the frock during the Wednesday, November 29, episode of The View, explaining that the design “ended up in a warehouse with other clothes from the movie” after filming wrapped.

“Well, first of all, you’re not supposed to keep your clothes,” she shared. “I’m a good two-shoes so I [didn’t]. Also, who had any idea that that movie was gonna be more than just something that came and went?”

Garner was later shocked to see the dress make a cameo in an episode of Sex and the City — which premiered in 2003, a year before 13 Going on 30 hit theaters. Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted the vibrant piece on an extra as Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and pal Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson) watched Smith’s play.

“It ended up in the background — it was just put on background players in Sex and the City,” Garner said on The View. “Yeah, there it is!” Garner continued as a photo of the scene appeared on screen during her visit on the talk show. “Get out of my dress! Give me my dress back! I love that dress.”

In addition to appearing on Garner during the memorable “Thriller” scene with Mark Ruffalo and on Sex and the City, the dress’ legacy has been kept alive through Halloween and beyond.

Ariana Grande famously revived a version of the look during a November 2021 episode of The Voice. Donatella Versace shared a photo of Grande in the design, which came from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2003 collection. “My gorgeous girl,” Donatella, 68, wrote alongside the snap of Grande.

Garner revealed to People at the time that she DM’d Grande after seeing her in the dress, gushing, “What a dear sweet person, she is. A beauty. She looks so beautiful in the dress.”

In the hit 2004 comedy, Garner portrays the adult version of Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who is granted her wish of being 30, flirty and thriving. Throughout the film, the teenager gets a taste of what her life would be like as an adult — the good, the bad and the romantic.

Fans of the film will get to experience nostalgia as 13 Going on 30 will be referenced in Garner’s newest film, Family Switch. “We overtly mention 13 Going on 30,” Family Switch director McG told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on August 28.

He explained: “There’s a meta sort of runner in the movie because I like showing the audience that kind of respect. We get it, we get it.” EW teased viewers can “expect a new generation of Six Chicks” roaming the high school hallways and taunting the new teenage characters. (The Six Chicks were the popular clique who terrorized the young Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30.)

In Netflix’s Family Switch, Garner isn’t going from teen to adult — instead, she’s trading places with one of her children.

In the upcoming film, both Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Ed Helms) magically swap bodies with their kids — daughter CC (Emma Myers) and son Wyatt (Brady Noon) — after crossing paths with an astrological reader (Rita Moreno) at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory.