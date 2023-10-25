Jennifer Lawrence was the picture of elegance when she arrived at the 2023 WWD Honors in New York City on Tuesday, October 24.

The Don’t Look Up actress, 33, turned heads in a stunning black mid-length Christian Dior dress, which was belted at the middle and fell elegantly off the shoulder. Lawrence accessorized the look with a pair of nude pumps by The Row and a chunky gold bangle and dangling earrings designed by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany and Co.

For glam, she wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun and kept the focus of her makeup on her bright red lipstick.

The event, which was a part of the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, took place at the private members club Casa Cipriani in Manhattan. Among those honored was Maria Grazia Chiuri, the artistic director of womenswear collections at Dior.

As Lawrence has served as an ambassador for Dior since 2012, it was only fitting that she was chosen to present an award —- specifically, the John B. Fairchild Honor —- to Chiuri, 59.

While walking the red carpet before the event, Lawrence caught up with WWD and told them what she admired about Chiuri.

“Well, her designs first, and her style. But she just has the kindest heart and she has an over-enthusiastic work ethic,” Lawrence said. She also added that Chiuri’s creations make her feel “like a woman,” and that the designer has “such a cool energy. She just has a way with shapes, shaping things, for a woman. I feel like a modern, cool, beautiful woman in her clothes.”

Lawrence has loyally worn Dior for well over a decade, and 2023 has been no exception.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May of this year, she wore an elegant off-white embroidered dress from Dior’s spring 2023 haute couture collection. To the New York premier for her film No Hard Feelings in June, Lawrence looked angelic in a white one-shoulder Grecian Dior column gown. And in September, the actress attended Dior’s spring/summer 2024 show in Paris wearing a crisp white button down and simple black trousers.

Although fans have long coveted Lawrence’s style, we couldn’t help but notice that in recent months, she has become somewhat of a poster child for the quiet luxury aesthetic. This is all thanks to her new stylist Jamie Mizrahi.

In an interview with British Vogue that was published on July 16, Mizrahi said that their professional relationship “unfolded naturally,” as they started off first as friends and neighbors in Los Angeles. “Her wardrobe is relatively straightforward and modern but isn’t driven by what’s trendy,” Mizrahi said. “There’s a clean, relaxed way to how she dresses.”