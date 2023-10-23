Jennifer Lawrence is making her fall color of choice known.

The Hunger Games star, 33, stepped out in New York City on Sunday, October 22, looking casual yet put together in a red hooded sweatshirt, a long black double breasted coat and black and white Adidas Samba sneakers.

She accessorized the look with a pair of black Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses and a black beanie which she wore over her long wavy blonde hair. She kept her makeup and jewelry minimal, wearing only her large emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

This is the third time — and the third week in a row — that Lawrence has been spotted out wearing red. On Tuesday, October 17, the actress wore a red oversized V-neck sweater while out and about with her son in the Big Apple. Less than a week before that on October 11, Lawrence was photographed sporting a red cashmere sweater by The Row which she wore off-the-shoulder while out with husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence has been known to pull off countless show stopping red looks, both on and off the red carpet. Who could forget the figure-hugging red Christian Dior dress that she wore to her first Academy Awards ceremony in 2011?

More recently, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, Lawrence channeled old Hollywood glamor in a beautiful bright red floor length Christian Dior gown, which cinched in at the waist and featured a matching shawl.

Maybe we’re reading too far into things — but could Lawrence’s latest outfit be signaling the beginning of a tomato girl fall?

This summer, the “tomato girl” aesthetic exploded all over TikTok. Celebrities including Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Jennifer Lopez hopped on the trend. The idea involves more than just wearing the color red; it revolves around an entire lifestyle. Think of things that remind you of tomatoes, like sun-dappled afternoons spent in the Italian countryside, wicker baskets filled with colorful vegetables, and floral vintage-inspired silk headscarves.

The fall version of the popular aesthetic brings to mind rich burgundy wines, luxurious cashmere blankets and the comforting sound of a crackling fireplace. And, after appearing on countless runways during fashion month, red has already been dubbed the most coveted color for fall.

As for whether Lawrence will continue to channel the cozy aesthetic? We’ll just have to wait and see.