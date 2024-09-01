Jennifer Lopez was evidently soaking up the summer rays until the very end.

“Oh, it was a summer,” Lopez, 55, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 31, sharing a carousel of photos.

In one of the snaps, the singer shared a selfie in a white one-piece swimsuit. Lopez, who posted in her bathroom, completed her look with a delicate diamond pendant necklace and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a sleek high pony, which she complemented a smoky eye.

Elsewhere in the end-of-summer roundup, Lopez documented her trips to the ice cream parlor, chilling with sister Lynda and bonding with kids Max and Emme. (Lopez shares her 16-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Swimsuit Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

Lopez’s upload marked her first public remarks since she filed for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck. Us Weekly confirmed on August 20 that Lopez filed for divorce, on her own without a lawyer, after two years of marriage. She listed the pair’s date of separation as April 26.

Lopez and Affleck, 52, were initially together between 2002 and 2004 but called off their wedding due to heightened media attention. They reunited in May 2021 after respective breakups and divorces. Lopez and Anthony, 55, split in 2011 before she later moved on with MLB alum Alex Rodriguez. They called off their engagement in 2021.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Fitness, Diet Secrets Jennifer Lopez‘s look is always on point — her hair, her glow, her outfits and now, her abs. It’s undeniable: the actress has never looked better. While some attribute her head-to-toe perfection to being in love (Lopez is dating former New York Yankee slugger Alex Rodriguez), it’s also clear that to sustain her svelte body […]

Affleck, meanwhile, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who share three kids, finalized their divorce in 2018. He later dated Ana de Armas, while Garner, 52, is currently in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

After Affleck and Lopez reconnected, they got engaged for a second time in April 2022. The pair opted to elope in Las Vegas three months later. They held a second wedding ceremony in Georgia that August. Exactly two years later, Lopez filed her divorce paperwork.

“The timing of the divorce was a big f–k you to Ben,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have further addressed the breakup.