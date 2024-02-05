Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez is giving new meaning to cloud-like comfort.

The “Can’t Get Enough” singer appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, stepping out after the show during the early hours of Sunday, February 4. She had on ​​the white dress she wore to close out the show, silver Louboutin boots sparkling on her feet. She also slipped on an oversized, ultra-fluffy white fur coat to brave the New York City cold.

This statement-making coat has been living rent-free on our minds. It’s official — we need something similar for our own outerwear collection!

Get the RomanticDesign Long Lapel Faux-Fur Coat for just $96 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

This isn’t the first time J. Lo has added a white fuzzy coat to our wish list — but it’s definitely confirmed that it’s a justified purchase. Finding this lookalike for under $100 is an undeniable shopping win!

This faux-fur coat has a similar length to Lopez’s, shielding your upper legs from the cold, as well as long lapels and a cozy-chic design. It comes in brown and two shades of grey as well!

Looking for a different take on this style? Check out some other fabulous options we spotted on our search below!

