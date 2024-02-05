Your account
Stylish

Get Jennifer Lopez’s Fluffy Fur Coat Look With This Similar Amazon Find

By
Jennifer Lopez in New York City on February 4, 2024.
Jennifer Lopez in New York City on February 4, 2024.Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez is giving new meaning to cloud-like comfort.

The “Can’t Get Enough” singer appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, stepping out after the show during the early hours of Sunday, February 4. She had on ​​the white dress she wore to close out the show, silver Louboutin boots sparkling on her feet. She also slipped on an oversized, ultra-fluffy white fur coat to brave the New York City cold.

This statement-making coat has been living rent-free on our minds. It’s official — we need something similar for our own outerwear collection!

See it!

Get the RomanticDesign Long Lapel Faux-Fur Coat for just $96 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

This isn’t the first time J. Lo has added a white fuzzy coat to our wish list — but it’s definitely confirmed that it’s a justified purchase. Finding this lookalike for under $100 is an undeniable shopping win!

This faux-fur coat has a similar length to Lopez’s, shielding your upper legs from the cold, as well as long lapels and a cozy-chic design. It comes in brown and two shades of grey as well!

RomanticDesign Women's Long Lapel Faux fur Jacket Shaggy Coat Warm Outerwear Cardigan White US 10
RomanticDesign

RomanticDesign Long Lapel Faux-Fur Coat

$96
See it!

Looking for a different take on this style? Check out some other fabulous options we spotted on our search below!

Shop more white fuzzy coats we love:

Caracilia Women's Faux Fur Coat Wedding Cape Shawl for Evening Party bai
Caracilia

Caracilia Luxury Faux-Fur Wrap Cape

$57
See it!
Simplee Apparel Women's Long Sleeve Fluffy Faux Fur Warm Coat,White,Size : Asian S,US 0-2
Simplee Apparel

Simplee Apparel Fluffy Faux-Fur Coat

$62
See it!
Allegra K Women's Faux Fur Coat Lapel Warm Overcoat Winter Open Front Fluffy Jackets X-Small White
Allegra K

Allegra K Faux-Fur Fluffy Coat

$66
See it!

Not your style? Explore more fur and faux-fur outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

jennifer lopez bio page

Jennifer Lopez

