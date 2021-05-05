Jennifer Lopez Proves the #JLoGlow Runs in the Family in Radiant New Pic

Family affair! No one glows quite like Jennifer Lopez — well, except for her mother and daughter!

The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram Tuesday, May 4, to share an astounding family photo alongside her 13-year-old daughter Emme Muniz and 75-year-old mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.

“#MamaGlowsBest ✨ @JLoBeauty for gorgeous, glowing skin from ages 7-77 ✨,” she captioned the multi-generational photo, adding #IGotItFromMyMama and #BeautyHasNoExpirationDate.

In the gorgeous picture, the three kneel in a line in age order. While there’s no question that this trio could be triplets, they took their look-alike status up a notch. All three wore beige ensembles, with Muniz in a striped button-up, Lopez in a knit tank top and Rodríguez in a cardigan.

Fans simply couldn’t get over the post, charging the comments with hearts and fire emojis galore. One wrote, “Daughters and mamas, so beautiful. I’m in love.” Another chimed in: “The power this picture holds … insane!!”

The picture (and their glowing complexions!) even attracted the attention of DJ Khaled, who dropped a few sun emojis. The JLo Beauty official Instagram account also wrote, “Three generations of limitless beauty.”

While it’s no surprise that this glow-giving photo raked in nearly 2 million likes in 24 hours, it’s worth noting that their next-level radiance has a little something to do with Lopez’s beauty line, JLo Beauty, which she launched in January 2021.

The brand, which is powered by an olive oil complex, even teamed up with Rodríguez to create a limited-edition Mother’s Day gift with “her favorite go-to glow-starters.”

The box, which has since sold out, retailed for $149 and included That Hit Single Cleanser, That JLo Glow Serum, That Blockbuster Cream, That Fresh Take Eye Cream, That Limitless Glow Mask and the Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum.

That’s not the only special collaboration Lopez has done with her mother in anticipation of Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 9.

For the Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World on Sunday, May 2, the singer brought Rodriguez on stage to sing a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Before breaking out into song, Lopez told the audience that she “didn’t even get to spend Christmas with my mom this year — first time in my whole life. We’ve been away too long, but she’s here with me tonight and she is vaccinated.”

She continued: “And when I was thinking about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she used to always sing to me when I was a baby. So if you would indulge me, I’d love to sing that one tonight.”