It’s getting hot in here! Jennifer Lopez is showing Us her underwear as Intimissimi’s new global ambassador.

The Italian lingerie label announced the 53-year-old singer’s new role with the company in a press release on Monday, March 6. The news coincides with Intimissimi’s sexy spring/summer 2023 campaign, which sees Lopez modeling a number of bras, underwear and more.

In one shot, the “Get Right” artist is seen lounging on a bed in a vibrant blue lace set paired with a satin robe. A different campaign image shows the Hustlers star rocking a bold pink getup that featured a lace pushup bra. The ad is meant to “celebrate” and “empower” women, per the release

Lopez praised the brand on Monday, revealing that she discovered Intimissimi when she traveled to Italy last year. “I love Italy,” she began in a statement. “The people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs.”

The “I’m Real” songstress added: “I’m proud to be an Intimissimi woman and honored that they view me as someone who emulates their own qualities of confident, lively and strong.”

Matteo Veronesi, chief executive officer of Intimissimi is just as excited. “When looking for a brand partner who embodies the spirit of all our iconic customers, we immediately looked to Jennifer Lopez,” he said. “We want women to live the most fulfilling life and feel empowered every day.”

Lopez famously visited Italy to celebrate her honeymoon with husband Ben Affleck. The romantic vacation came after the couple exchanged vows — for the second time — at her beau’s Georgia estate in August 2022. The lovebirds looked happier than ever as they were spotted on a boat ride in Lake Como and packing on the PDA in Milan.

The Enough actress and the Oscar winner, 50, initially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Selena star revealed via her newsletter at the time.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, reconnecting in spring 2021.