The celebrations continue! After exchanging vows — for the second time — on August 20 in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to Italy for another honeymoon.

The couple were first spotted overseas on a boat ride in Lake Como, Italy, on August 23. The following day, Lopez, 53, stepped out in a yellow dress with cutouts alongside Affleck, 50, for a shopping trip at a homeware store in Menaggio.

On August 24, the duo were spotted packing on the PDA in Milan during a separate shopping trip to Cartier. The newlyweds continued their outing hand in hand.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the actor and the “Jenny From the Block” singer wed at his southern property one month after legally tying the knot in Las Vegas.

“Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids,” a source told Us about the second ceremony. “And said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason.”

Affleck’s kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10 — whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s 14-year-old twins — Emme and Maximillian — whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, were also referenced by the Marry Me star when she announced their Sin City nuptials.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote via her newsletter on July 17. “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, reconnecting in spring 2021.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she continued. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

Following their Vegas wedding, the couple honeymooned in Paris with their children.

