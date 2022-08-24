That’s amore! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off to Europe after celebrating their second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The couple were spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride in Lake Como, Italy, on Tuesday, August 23. In photos published by Page Six, the 52-year-old Grammy nominee and the 50-year-old Argo director were deep in conversation as they sat on the back of a speed boat. Lopez wore an oversized white dress, while the Oscar winner donned linen pants and a blue button-down shirt.

While the duo didn’t pack on over-the-top PDA, they appeared to be cozy on their honeymoon outing. The Marry Me star wrapped her arm around Affleck’s as they shared a sweet kiss.

Lopez and the Gone Girl actor were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, and reunited nearly two decades after calling off their 2003 wedding. Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s rekindled romance in May 2021, with a source exclusively revealing at the time that the twosome were “full-on dating.” Affleck proposed for a second time the following April.

“Jennifer will tell you she’s not in a rush to get married, but her friends think otherwise,” an insider exclusively told Us in May, adding that the “Let’s Get Loud” artist was hoping to plan a big wedding. “[She] wants the formalities out of the way so they can start their journey as man and wife sooner rather than later.”

Two months later, the Gigli costars eloped in Las Vegas. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. … Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez gushed in her “On the JLo” newsletter in July, signing her marriage announcement, “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The couple exchanged vows at A Little White Chapel in Sin City. While the Maid in Manhattan star called the intimate wedding “exactly what we wanted,” a source told Us after the surprise nuptials that Lopez and Affleck were planning “to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family.”

Earlier this month, Us confirmed that the “Jenny From the Block” performer and the Good Will Hunting actor were hosting a three-day bash at Affleck’s Georgia estate. They said “I do” for a second time on Saturday, August 20, with friends and family in attendance.

Lopez’s children — 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony — were there to watch her walk down the aisle. They were joined by Affleck’s three kids: Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he coparents with Jennifer Garner. Neither of the exes were at the wedding.

The fairy tale event was emotional for both the bride and groom. “Ben made an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her kids and said the children are the blessing and gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that is proof that everything happens for a reason,” a source exclusively told Us after the ceremony. “Jennifer looked like a princess and was flawless. Everyone had an amazing time and danced the night away.”

