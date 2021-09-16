Jennifer Lopez is the queen of fitness and glam — and has been well before she got her start as a backup dancer for New Kids on the Block in 1991. These days, she’s leading the charge of her newest endeavor, JLo Beauty, which she formally unveiled in January. In the months since, she’s been sharing her best beauty tips, tricks and secrets to the brand’s Instagram page.

Now, she’s unveiled an IGTV Instagram series entitled “Jennifer’s Post-Workout Routine. “She dropped episode one of the series on Wednesday, September 15. “A lot of people have been asking about my post-workout routine,” said Lopez in the video’s introduction, donning an itty-bitty white exercise top teamed with low-rise leggings.

After a sweaty gym sesh, the first thing Lopez does is wash her face with JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), which the star says easily removes dirt and makeup. Interestingly, the “On the Floor” singer reveals that she glammed up before her workout. “I don’t know about you guys, [but] I can’t leave the house without lip gloss and mascara,” she says.

Better yet, she also applies the JLo Beauty That Star Filter Highlighting Complexion Booster ($39) to her shoulders and cheekbones for a touch of glow. “I want to look good when I look in the mirror,” she says with a laugh, adding that it’s her way of motivating herself at the gym. Whatever works, right?

The next step in her post-gym routine is to apply That JLo Glow Serum ($79). “There’s just not a day, there’s not a morning, there’s not an evening, there’s not a moment where I’m not putting this on,” she claims while spreading it onto her face, neck, and chest. “I put it everywhere.”

Before conquering the day, the final product she uses is That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54). Lopez stresses the importance of wearing sunscreen every single day to keep skin looking youthful. That said, she tells viewers that it was imperative she and her team formulated this radiance-boosting moisturizer that blocks UVA and UVB rays while smoothing and hydrating skin at the same time.

Lopez has been making countless headlines as of recent, especially amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. The couple was spotted hanging out in April, a whopping 17 years after calling off their engagement and separating.



This news comes not long after the triple-threat called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier in April. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple said in a statement to the Today show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”