Too cute! Jennifer Lopez shared the sweetest story about the first time she met Alexander Rodriguez’s daughter Ella.

In honor of the 12-year-old’s birthday, the Hustlers star shared a picture of the two of them hugging in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21. In the accompanying caption, J. Lo revealed that upon their initial meeting the young girl asked for the songstress’ Grammy’s dress.

“To my loving little Ella… the first day I met you, (you were so little then…) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up,” she wrote. It’s ballsy, but can you blame her?!

Lopez continued, “You won my heart in a split second …you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! 💕 HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you!!” Guess all you have to do is ask!

A-Rod chimed in in the comments, writing, “Omggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The “On the Floor” singer’s 2017 Grammy’s dress was an elegant standout, compared to some of her other sexy, sparkly red carpet numbers. Looking like a Disney princess, the hitmaker wore a lavender Ralph & Russo chiffon gown with soft draping and subtle floral embellishments. The couture style featured an elegant tulle neck bow that perfectly complemented the sexy plunging neckline and hip-high leg slit.

The 50-year-old has a lot of iconic looks and Ella isn’t the only one eyeing them up. Her daughter Emme is also petitioning for certain ensembles.

“Ella told me, ‘I want your [Grammys] dress with the orchid,’ and Emme is like ‘What about that [dress], Mommy? Are we gonna keep that? Don’t throw that out,’” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “They tell me all the time.”

