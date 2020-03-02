Since Jennifer Lopez stepped out on the 2000 Grammys red carpet in the green jungle print Versace dress, people just cannot get enough. Now twenty years later, she’s continuing to maintain the world’s obsession, wearing new versions of the look. This time it’s a pants-and-blouse combo that proves to be the most different iteration to date.

See Jennifer Lopez’s Hottest Fashion Moments

On Sunday, March 1, the 50-year-old beauty headed to Soho Beach House in Miami, wearing a silk muslin shirt and matching pants in the same bright forest print. She layered it over a white tank, topping off the ensemble with mirrored aviator sunglasses and white sneakers with yellow laces that tie in nicely with the wild pattern.

The top and pants are from the spring-summer 2020 collection, for which J. Lo epically closed out the show back in September 2019 during Milan Fashion Week delivering a surprise finale no one will forget. She hit the catwalk strutting her stuff in a more revealing updated dress that was reminiscent of the original plunging frock.

Jennifer Lopez Almost Didn’t Wear the Iconic Plunging Green Versace to the 2000 Grammys

Since this legendary return, the “On the Floor” singer has been named the face of the newest line and has worn multiple jungle-print-inspired garments. During her Saturday Night Live appearance in December 2019, she opened the show with a quick change into this look.

Walking out for her monologue in a black-and-white tuxedo, the Hustlers star brought up the Milan moment. “I walked the runway in Milan for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago,” she said. “Some people said I look better now than I did then and I’m not bragging, that’s just, you know, gossip!”

She let the audience judge for themselves moments later, when she ducked behind the NYC Rockettes during their performance, then re-emerged super sexy in the skin-baring gown.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)