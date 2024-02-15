Jennifer Lopez has revealed new details about the dress she wore to marry Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in July 2022.

For the impromptu nuptials, Lopez, now 54, was a vision in a sleeveless Alexander McQueen dress that featured a fitted bodice and a flared skirt with delicate embroidery. In a newsletter published at the time, Lopez gushed that the frock was “from an old movie” and had been in her closet for “so many years.”

“I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she added.

In a Tuesday, February 13, interview with Variety — in promotion of her new album, This Is Me Now, which was inspired by her romance with Affleck, 51 — Lopez revealed the real origin story of the design.

“No, that’s not true,” she told the publication when asked if the look came from the 2004 romcom Jersey Girl, which starred herself, Affleck and Liv Tyler. “I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress.”

Lopez went on to explain that the Las Vegas Wedding dress was something she bought while doing press for Marry Me (February 2022) and Shotgun Wedding (December 2022).

“I had all of these wedding dresses in my house,” Lopez told Variety. “And when we, at the spur of the moment, decided to get married that day, I had a dress. … It’s not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie.”

A little over a month after Lopez and Affleck’s Vegas ceremony, the couple tied the knot for a second time at Affleck’s Georgia estate. That evening, Lopez wowed in three different bespoke dresses by Ralph Lauren.

She first walked down the aisle in a dramatic turtleneck dress that featured a ruffled hem. Ralph Lauren announced in a press release that “over 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric” were used to create the romantic design.

Afterward, Lopez slipped into a figure-hugging mermaid gown from the fashion house.

The sleek piece featured a keyhole neckline and was embellished with Swarovski crystals. The dress was finalized with a full skirt “topped with an organza overlay,” the label revealed. Lopez complemented the dress with a sheer cropped veil.

For the grand finale, the singer dazzled in a “chandelier pearl” gown that was equipped with “thousands of cascading strings of pearls,” according to Ralph Lauren. At least 30 artisans worked for “700 hours” to “hand embroider the gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals,” the brand shared.