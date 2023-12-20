Jennifer Lopez always manages to look glamorous — and the holidays are no exception.

The 54-year-old singer and actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, December 19, in a red body-hugging dress from Magda Butrym. The floor-length gown featured long sleeves and a 3D rose design on the right side of her neck.

Lopez accessorized the glamorous look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings. She opted for a full face of makeup, complete with thick winged eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow, a light pink blush and brown glossy lips. Lopez wore her hair down in loose waves and parted to the side.

In the photos, the Marry Me star examined herself in the mirror before applying lip gloss. She captioned the photo with a simple red heart emoji.

Lopez made sure to credit the team of people who helped her achieve the look. Among those tagged in the photo were celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, makeup artist Mary Phillips, hair stylist Lorenzo Martin and fashion stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Lopez wore the festive attire to host her annual holiday party with husband Ben Affleck on Saturday, December 16, at their home in Los Angeles. The star studded event was filled with other celebrities including Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lewis and Lily Rabe. Later in the evening, Lopez changed into a strapless green sequin dress and sang Christmas carols with her guests.

Lewis, 66, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post about the event. “There was so much love in the room. Great party baby girl ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Holidays Everybody ❤️,” she wrote.

Lopez has been gearing up for the holiday season for a while now. On December 13, she shared photos of herself posing in front of her gold ornament adorned Christmas tree on Instagram.

In the photos, the “Jenny from the Block” singer wore a white collared blouse tucked into a gold and white embroidered skirt featuring a butterfly design. The skirt cinched in at the waist and flared out into pleats. Lopez accessorized her outfit with a gold bangle, oversized silver earrings and a pair of platform silver and gold heels each featuring a 3D bee design.

Two days prior, on December 11, Lopez posted a video tutorial on how to create the perfect red lip, just in time for the holidays. “One of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip,” she said as she applied her lipstick in the mirror.