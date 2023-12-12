Jennifer Lopez Gives Red Lip Tutorial and Cites Taylor Swift as Inspo

Jennifer Lopez is getting in the holiday spirit with her latest makeup tutorial — and she’s using Taylor Swift as her makeup inspo.

The 54-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, December 11, to share a video tutorial on how to create the perfect red lip. “When I think of red lips, I think of Marilyn Monroe, but I also think of Gwen Stefani. I think of Taylor Swift. I am a Swiftie, too,” Lopez said.

Lopez began the video standing in what appears to be her bathroom, wearing a simple black tank top, hoop earrings and a necklace that read “JENNIFER.” She wore her hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle.

Lopez kept the rest of her makeup minimal in order to allow the red lip to pop on camera.

“One of the great things about the holidays is getting to wear a red lip,” she told the camera. Lopez then took a neutral lip liner pencil and began lining her lips. “Some people think you should do a red lip liner. I don’t love a red lip liner. I like it to be neutral. It makes the lips look fuller and plumper,” she said.

Next, Lopez instructed viewers to select their favorite red lipstick and apply it to the middle of their lips. “Then I take a lip brush and I detail the corners,” the singer continued, filling in the rest of her lips with a small brush.

“I always kind of draw it a bit bigger when I do a red lip,” she added. “You can kind of get away with that.”

After applying the red lipstick, Lopez said that she then likes to apply Beso balm to her lips. “The Beso balm is gonna keep your lips hydrated. It’s also gonna make it look more plump as you can see.”

Beso balm Lopez is an ultra-hydrating lip mask from her skincare line JLo Beauty, which she launched in January 2021.

To finalize the look, Lopez grabbed the Complexion Booster, also from JLo Beauty, and gently patted it onto her eyelids. The product delivers a glowy bronzed look that can be worn under or over makeup.

“This is my kind of classic ‘Jenny from the block’ look that I did,” Lopez explained, referencing the bronzed skin and red lipstick combo she frequently opted for in the early 2000s.

She ended the video by saying, “And there it is. Beso balm for the holidays. Try it! You’re gonna love it,” before making a kissy face at the camera.

Lopez captioned the video: “Can’t Get Enough of that Beso 💋Get the full look in my @JLoBeauty Edit.”