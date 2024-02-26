Jeremy Allen White is giving fashion fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his Screen Actors Guild Awards outfit.

The 33-year-old actor’s stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, posted a carousel to Instagram on Sunday, February 25, featuring photos and videos of White getting ready for the Saturday, February 24, ceremony.

In the photos, White wore a monochromatic white suit by Saint Laurent. The suit featured a matching ivory blazer and trousers, which he paired with a crisp white button-down shirt and black leather boots. White wore the shirt sans tie and slightly unbuttoned at the top. To top the look off, he wore a diamond bird-shaped brooch by Tiffany & Co. on his left lapel.

Mizrahi captioned the post: “BTS @jeremyallenwhitefinally @ysl @tiffanyandco.”

It was clear to see by the comments that the diamond brooch was the most popular feature of White’s look.

Gwenyth Paltrow commented, “That pinnnnnnn,” while Stephanie Shepherd wrote, “This brooch is insaneeeeeee.”

Another social media user commented, “Lemme borrow that brooch!”

White took home two SAG Awards on Saturday, both for his work on the hit TV show The Bear. He won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, as well as the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, which he shared with his co-stars.

While accepting his award, White gave a touching speech. “I am so honored to be in this community. I have wanted to be a part of this community for my whole life. I had no backup plan. I started very young and I’m just so incredibly touched to be standing in front of you all today and to get this from my peers who I admire so much,” he told the audience.

The Bear follows Carmy (White), a young Michelin star chef who faces the challenges of working in a small-scale kitchen environment as he grapples with family tensions compounded by his brother’s tragic death. It premiered in June 2022 and is due to return for a third season in June this year.