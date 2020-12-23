Apparently Jennifer Aniston Wasn't the 1st Celeb to Wear 'The Rachel'

OMG! It looks like Jennifer Aniston wasn’t the first celebrity to rock “the Rachel” haircut. Jessica Alba was.

Alba, 39, covered the January/February 2021 of Women’s Health, also appearing in an accompanying interview for the publication’s video series, Body Scan. In the clip, the actress reveals that she got the iconic layered ‘90s snip before Aniston made it famous. In fact, it was her first chop.

“My first real haircut was when Chris McMillan cut my hair,” she says, referring to Aniston’s go-to stylist for decades. “I was 12, almost 13, and it was after I met him for an audition for Milla Jovovich’s music video to play younger Milla Jovovich.”

Though she wasn’t hired for this job, the casting agents told her she should check out a modeling agency. But not until he got some contact sheets and a haircut, which was coincidentally done by McMillan.

“Chris McMillan gave me the Friends cut and I got home and my hair was to here,” she said motioning to her shoulder. “I had those like massive layers and I was dying. I was like ‘oh my god, this is so amazing!’ I loved it so much.”

But not everyone was thrilled with the new ‘do. “My dad was like ‘you’re grounded. I didn’t tell you you could cut your hair.’ I was like ‘mom was with me. Mom let me do it. This is for work.’”

Even though she blamed it on work, she admits she was the original instigator of getting the look. “Meanwhile, I was like, ‘cut it off please.’”

Shortly then after, McMillan became one of the biggest names in the Hollywood beauty industry. “Then Chris McMillan became the biggest thing ever,” she said. “And I was one of the first to get that Friends cut.” She even notes that it booked her a lot of catalogue work!

