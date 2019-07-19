



Jessica Alba just opened up about her tattoos, specifically a couple she regrets getting.

In an interview with Refinery29, the Honest Beauty founder said she has a two tattoos she regrets getting. So what are they?

The first she refers to as a “kind of tramp stamp,” which is a bow that sits in the middle of her lower back. The second is flowers that are in the middle of her neck. “I got it when I was like 17,” she said. “And I’m so irritated that I got it.” She went on to explain that she’s even tried to get the flowers lasered off multiple times, but they won’t come out.

With that being said, she doesn’t hate all of her ink. She told the publication that her favorites are the three she recently got in honor of her children. On Monday, March 11, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to show off the three constellations on her inner forearm to represent her kids’ birth signs.

She told the online publication that there’s a lot more sentiment to the trio than the rest of her body art. “I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you’re 17 and now you’re 38, you’re like, ‘Hmm, don’t know if that’s too meaningful,’” she said. “But for that one, the kids are forever.”

This isn’t the first time the L.A.’s Finest star revealed she’s regretful of permanently marking her body at such a young age. Back in 2016 she told Allure that people should “think twice before getting a tattoo.” She continued, “You’re never going to be in the same place emotionally and mentally at 18 that you are at 20 or 25 or 30. Something that’s meaningful to you when you’re younger is not going to be meaningful to you five years later. Understand that tattoos are forever. I have a few tattoos. I’m not into them now the way that I was.”

