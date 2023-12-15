Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of Jessica Chastain, the word classic comes to mind. She’s a classic beauty, she’s a classically trained actor and she has classic style. Just this week, the Molly’s Game star stepped out in New York City on Thursday, December 14, in a polka dot ensemble and a black leather trench coat. The sleek outerwear is both timeless and trendy in a long silhouette that works for winter. But since our budget isn’t quite on an A-list level, we found an affordable alternative that looks super similar to Chastain’s coat!

At only $40, this faux-leather trench coat is such a steal! Reviewers rave about this jacket’s “amazing quality” — it’s soft, warm and stylish. Keep scrolling to shop this stunning selection!

Get the Chouyatou Faux Leather Long Trench Coat with Belt for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Elevate your winter wardrobe with this effortlessly cool faux-leather trench coat. Featuring a notched lapel collar, this jacket is almost like a long blazer. It’s the perfect layering piece to style with any outfit. And the tie belt allows you to cinch the waist for a more flattering fit. Plus, there are pockets!

Choose from basic black (a classic choice), fashion-forward brown or standout green. We suggest styling this chic coat with a mini or midi skirt and tall boots for a day-to-night look. You can also dress this jacket down with sweatpants and sneakers for an off-duty outfit. And you can’t go wrong with a dress and heels for date night!

If this particular coat isn’t your style, then check out these other faux leather options below.

Other Faux-Leather Outerwear We Love:

Price: $64 Description Affordable and effortlessly chic, channel your favorite celebs with this trendy pick! See it!

