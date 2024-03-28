Jessica Simpson is proof that nothing is ever too much when it comes to style and beauty.

Simpson, 43, showed off a full face of glam via Instagram on Wednesday, March 27. Her makeup featured smokey eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and a lined pout. She paired her look with a bouncy blowout and extra long red nails.

In a separate snap, Simpson gave fans a glimpse of her outfit, which consisted of a black blazer finished with gold buttons, a corset top and fitted pants. She accessorized with diamond necklaces, combat boots, hoop earrings, sparkly bracelets and oversized black sunglasses. She put her hand on her hop and sassily gazed into the camera.

“Know your worth, then add taxes 😜,” Simpson captioned the post.

Simpson frequently blesses Us with her looks of the day.

In December 2023, she shared a steamy snap of her rocking an animal print swimsuit and gold heels. Simpson showed off her curves while leaning against a wall and ruffling her hair. Simpson elevated her look with layered necklaces and black shades. “THIRSTY.” she captioned the post.

Simpson had another noteworthy bikini moment in April 2023, when she modeled Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims. She sported a neon green triangle halter top and matching heels.

The actress dressed the style up with platform pink heels and beachy waves. “SKIMS Swim + @JessicasimpsonstyleShoes = Neon Energy,” she captioned the post.

In April 2022, Simpson opened up about showing off her figure after going through a weight loss journey. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she captioned a swimsuit selfie. Her two-piece featured a scoop neckline, pink and purple floral pattern and thin straps. Simpson accessories with white sunglasses and a straw hat.

“Hard work, Determination, Self Love,” she continued. “I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛.”