For Jessica Simpson, fashion comes first — even if it’s 30 degrees in New York City.

The 43-year-old singer and fashion designer showed skin while out and about in the nearly-freezing Big Apple on Tuesday, November 28.

Simpson was seen in the East Village neighborhood, rocking a floor-length fur coat atop a black turtleneck crop top — which exposed her torso — teamed with high-waisted leggings. Simpson completed her ensemble with a pair of black and red cowboy boots and a crimson Chanel handbag. She further accessorized with sparkly hoop earrings and wore her blonde hair loose, parted down the middle.

For glam, Simpson opted for a moody look that included a dark eyeshadow, heavy liner, dramatic lashes and rosy cheeks. She topped off the beat with a glossy pout.

Simpson is gearing up to be honored for her bold style at the 2023 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday, November 29, in New York City.

The publication announced earlier this month that Simpson will be honored with the Icon Award for her work in music and fashion, specifically in the shoe category with her namesake footwear collection.

“An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks,” Simpson said in her November 2023 FN cover story, which coincides with the ceremony. “Often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment.”

Simpson proved her icon status in 2020 when she officially reclaimed her fashion empire after years of difficulty.

Jessica Simpson Collection was launched in 2005 and owned by Camuto group — but in a $117 million deal in 2015, it was sold to Sequential Brand Group Inc. The corporation, which has since filed for bankruptcy, wasn’t growing the company, didn’t have “resources” to create a website and “stagnated” sales, Simpson told Bloomberg in January 2022.

“I’m like, ‘Well, where is that percentage of money that you’re getting going? Why is not going toward my brand growing?’” Simpson said, explaining the corporation wanted to “blame” her for lack of growth.

But after Simpson and her mom, Tina, jumped in to overtake creation of the website — and saw success — they set out to buy back majority stake in the company. Fast forward to November 2021 and Simpson’s $65 million bid for the majority stake was approved.

“Patience, passion, persistence, prayer, throwing’ curve balls and Hail Marys while remaining humbled by grace gave me back my power and my name,” Simpson captioned an Instagram post that shared the cover story. “If this girl with a dream could do it, I know anyone can!”