As the kids these day say, “pics or it didn’t happen.” Jessica Simpson is privy to this intel and she killed two birds with one Instagram post: she documented her fabulous glitter sunglasses and made sure the world knew she worked out.

The singer and footwear designer took to Insta on Monday, January 22, to not only display the most fabulous pair of oversized round-frame glitter ombre sunglasses (once a diva, always a diva) but also chronicle her workout. How do we know? Her athletic apparel is misleadingly glam, but her caption gave the game away. She captioned the cutest pic of her sticking her tongue out “12,000 Steps, Check!”

It’s a subtle reference, but doctors recommend one gets 12,000 steps in daily in order to ensure proper heart health and get your circulation going. By the look of it, Simpson took a brisk power walk, which is a great low-impact way to get your heart pumping’ without getting too sweaty.

Another thing we love: Simpson is holding fast to the oversized sunny trend. Smaller frames have come into vogue, but she is proof that there’s nothing like a large pair of whimsical sunglasses to make an outfit totally fabulous.

Regardless, the lesson here is key: always get your steps in, but make sure you document your progress. And if you’re going to document it, you might as well be wearing some killer accessories with your athleisurewear. Want to up your sunglasses game? See how your favorite celebs are rocking their small-frame sunnies.

