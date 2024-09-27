Jessie James Decker is all about fashion and her family.

James Decker, 36, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her new basics collection with Kittenish, which includes bras, underwear, tank tops and more. For her collab, James Decker posed in a number of pieces with her sister, Sydney Rae Bass, and their respective babies.

“Our babies weren’t planned to be part of the campaign,” the singer, who shares son Denver, 7 months, with husband Eric Decker, told Us. “Eric and Anthony [Bass] were hanging with us and we at the same time took a break and put the babies on our hips, and the photographer captured the moments naturally. It was just so cute we decided to include it.”

In the snapshot, James Decker wore a lime green tank top from her collection, blue jeans and a white cowgirl hat. She adorably held Denver in the air and gave him a kiss. (James Decker and Decker also share Vivianne, 10, Eric, 9, and Forrest, 6.)

Sydney, 33, held her 14-month-old son, Sonny, on her hip while beaming down at him. She wore a long-sleeve green top, flowy shorts and white cowgirl boots. (Sydney and Anthony, 36, are also the parents of daughters Brooklyn, 5, and Blaire, 2.)

Related: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker: A Timeline of Their Relationship Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker have a love story that’s all their own. Jessie and the former NFL pro began dating in 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. “I got a text from my girlfriend who said, ‘I’m having dinner with this guy I’m seeing, and this other guy just showed up, and he’s […]

James Decker, who gave birth to Denver in February, also shared her tips with Us on how to feel confident after giving birth. “I think it’s important to remember that giving birth is truly a miracle, and I feel so grateful to have been able to carry all my babies,” she said, adding that she doesn’t put “too much” pressure on herself.

“It’s of course extremely normal to have a baby and want to snap back into your old body, but we’ve got to give ourselves grace,” James Decker said. “I’ve worked really hard to get to this place and hit the gym hard when I was ready! It’s not only for looks but it’s also for my mental health. I just feel better when I’m working out. I feel stronger and I can chase after all of my babies.”

When it comes to her collection, James Decker gushed that she’s “so excited” about the “smooth and comfy” new fabric in the Barely There Basics line.

“We have a bralette, boyshort and thong. The OG boyshorts are such a staple for me,” she revealed. “We also have new lounge shorts and pants for the first time! I think it’s my favorite basics launch yet!”

The basics come in pink, green and nude colors and retail for $30 and under. For her campaign, James Decker styled the green Honeydew Ribbed Tank with the matching Boyshorts. She also posed in the Pink Skies Long Sleeve Top and matching pants.

While she matched the pieces together, James Decker told Us shoppers can easily “mix” the garments. “I love that all the tops can be paired with jeans or sweats too!” she added.

Fans can shop the line at Kittenish.com.