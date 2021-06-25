Joan Smalls Shares Her No. 1 Jewelry Tip: ‘Go With Classics’

Joan Smalls talks jewelry! The 32-year-old model may be the face of David Yurman’s Elements Collection today, but her love for bling started way back when.

“I have been attracted to jewelry since I was young. I found that wearing earrings and necklaces was a cool way to accessorize — especially since we had to wear uniforms in public school,” the Puerto Rican born beauty told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “It helped me express myself more.”

And as she’s gotten older — and since shed the uniform in favor of couture — her taste in jewelry has only become more refined.

While her collection ranges from “rose gold” items to designs that have “straight up old school vibes,” her favorite jewelry will always be the pieces that never go out of style.

“Always go with classics that will withstand the test of time — diamond studs, gold hoop earrings or stackable rings. Go with pieces that speak to you,” Smalls told Stylish.

Her appreciation for ageless jewels is in part what makes her collaboration with David Yurman so special.

“David Yurman has always been a staple of American jewelry and I’ve always been a fan of their campaign images and the quality of their pieces,” she said. “Their attention to detail is amazing and their jewelry always has a classic, but unique look.”

The brand’s newest collection, DY Elements, struck a balance between timeless and distinctive, and carries a single theme throughout the line.

Each piece in the collection is designed in the shape of a circle, “a timeless symbol of unity.” It also features a range of gemstones, including turquoise, pearl, black onyx, malachite, carnelian and green onyx.

The goal? Give people the chance to “create your own personal story about who you are and how you connect with the world.” With rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, the opportunity to mix, match and layer is endless.

Smalls, who starred in the campaign alongside Taylor Hill, has found herself choosing pieces depending on what speaks to her at a given point in time.

“I choose pieces depending on the stones that I gravitate towards. Each stone is different,” Smalls explained. “They evoke different emotions, different feelings and all have different healing properties.”

The line ranges in price from a $495 diamond-encrusted ring to a $12,500 amoeba pendant with black rhodium, cacholong and pavé tsavorites.

Check out the complete collection at davidyurman.com.