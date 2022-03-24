Total transformation! Jodie Turner-Smith looks completely different these days. Curious why? Well, the 35-year-old actress decided to completely shave off her eyebrows.

“Bye bye brows,” the Anne Boleyn star captioned a Wednesday, March 23, Instagram Story. In the short video, a woman dressed in medical scrubs was using a Gillette disposable razor to remove every little, last hair on her face.

It’s currently to be determined why the After Yang actress made the decision to switch up her appearance. That being said, the makeover appears to be going down in a trailer, so it’s likely for an upcoming role.

But sans a concrete explanation, fans were left stumped. “Someone please tell me why Jodie Turner-Smith shaved off her eyebrows?!” one fan tweeted.

Turner-Smith isn’t alone in her decision to shave off her eyebrows. In fact, experimenting with brows has become pretty popular in Hollywood. Flashback to October 2021 and Kanye West pulled a similar stunt.

The 44-year-old rapper, who debuted a splotchy, half-shaved head just one month prior, decided to shave off his eyebrows ahead of his Sunday Service. Long story short, he pretty much broke the internet.

“Damn Kanye West done shave his eyebrows off,” a user wrote at the time, while another quipped, “Kanye West out here with a shitty haircut and with no eyebrows.”

While shaving eyebrows is certainly extreme, many stars have made the decision to bleach their eyebrows in recent months. In fact, everyone from Lizzo to Kim Kardashian has hopped on the trend.

Bleached brows were even one of the most popular looks during 2022 fashion month. Kate Moss’ daughter Lila strut down the Richard Quinn catwalk during London Fashion Week with a set of bleach brows.

The beauty look was the same at the Versace fashion show during Milan fashion week. Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked in the fashion show and debuted the out-of-the-box eyebrow style.

Bella even took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes selfie of the bleaching process. “Pre the whole thing,” she captioned her photos. It didn’t take long for fans to start chiming in.

“Brows are very important,” one follower joked, while another said, “I love u queen & OBSESSED with the no eyebrow look.” Someone else added, “This look on you>>>>>>.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential