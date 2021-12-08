An honest mistake! John Legend made a deal with Chrissy Teigen to get some matching tattoos (designed by their daughter Luna!), but according to the 36-year-old Cravings author, Legend never held up his end of the bargain.

“Luna was drawing on us one night and she’s like, ‘This is the best butterfly I’ve ever drawn.’ I was like, ‘I agree,’” Teigen recalled on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

The little one also doodled on her dad’s arm, giving him a “beautiful floral bouquet.” Apparently, when the artwork was all said and done, the “All of Me” singer told his wife that he would get his bouquet tattooed if she got her butterfly tattooed.

“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t wanna say it, but yours looks a lot better than mine.’ But, we supported the arts in our household,” Teigen laughed. While she paid a visit to her tattoo artist to get the designed permanently etched on her arm in June, Legend “didn’t end up” doing the same.

“He took a picture of it and he was like, ‘I’ll take it to Winter Stone,’” Teigen recalled, referencing the duo’s tattoo artist. “I went and got mine done and he never got his done.”

While it initially seemed like the Grammy winner chickened out, it appears it was all just one big mistake. On the Wednesday, December 8, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Legend revealed that he’s working on picking up his slack.

“Honestly, I just forgot all about it and Chrissy’s appearance on ‘Ellen’ reminded me and I called up our tattoo artist that did Chrissy’s and I’m going to do mine this weekend,” he told Jenna Bush Hager and co-host Willie Geist. “She [Luna] drew a flower on my arm and I would say it’s probably a better tattoo than Chrissy’s, so I have no right to refuse it honestly.”

This won’t be the first tattoo Legend has received to honor his family. He also has “Chrissy,” “Luna,” and “Miles,” the name of his son, inked in script on his arm.

In November 2020, Teigen and Legend also got “Jack” inked on their inner arms in honor of their late son. Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020, just one month after announcing her pregnancy.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen, 34, wrote via Instagram. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”