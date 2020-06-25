Watch JoJo Siwa Create a JoJo Bow at Home ... in Seconds

Can’t get enough of JoJo Siwa’s signature bows? Well, the 17-year-old Dance Moms alum has the perfect solution to upgrading your hair accessory collection.

On Wednesday, June 24, the YouTube personality took to her TikTok to demonstrate how to use the official JoJo Siwa Bow Maker ($19), a hands-on kit that originally launched in 2017.

The “Boomerang” singer demonstrated how to use the kit after ripping apart the packaging because she’s “really bad at opening things.”

Wearing a pink JoJo Siwa-themed T-shirt featuring a photo of her face, the Omaha native walked her 26 million followers through the steps to creating a professional-looking bow using the kit. Naturally, she wore her hair up in a high ponytail, styled with a sparkly turquoise bow.

“Booyah,” she yelled, holding the impressive finished result up for the camera. She showed viewers the final product: a blue and white bow featuring eye-catching gemstones and an official JoJo Bow tag to ensure its legitimacy.

Kids aren’t the only ones who want the bow kit. “I wanna bet $20 that half of the consumers will be gen z kids bc we love Jojo for being Jojo,” a follower commented.

Another said, “Am I almost 19 and am I going to get this yes I am.”

A third Siwa fan hilariously wrote, “My husband won’t let me buy this and make myself bows 😒😒.”

“This girl has MERCH for everything,” another viewer noted before adding, “I am here for it.” They’re not wrong! In addition to the DIY kit and her namesake bows (she’s sold over 60 million, by the way) fans can also get their hands on everything from Siwa-themed underwear to bright-colored home decor.

Serious fans can even scoop up the Jojo Siwa Box, featuring “exclusive apparel and accessories for Siwanators of all ages.” The subscription service launched in 2017 and it’s available annually and quarterly. Check out an unboxing of the service on the performer’s YouTube channel.

