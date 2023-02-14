Her opinion. Julia Fox expressed her support for Alexander Wang after walking in the designer’s New York Fashion Week show, which marked his first since 2020 following accusations of sexual assault.

Fans were shocked to see Fox, 33, on the Thursday, February 9, runway as she’s taken a stand against sexual assault and domestic violence in the past. “Julia doesn’t walking for Alexander Wang go against everything you stand for???” a fan asked the Uncut Gems actress in the comments section of a recent TikTok video. In a screenshot shared via Twitter on Thursday, Fox responded with a lengthy message that has since been deleted.

“2b frank I love cancel culture but we do need to leave room for rehabilitation & those who put in the work & heal & learn from their mistakes,” the No Sudden Move star wrote back.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Wang’s scandal unfolded in December 2020 when reports surfaced accusing the clothing maker of drugging and sexually assaulting male and transgender models. A few months later, Wang addressed the claims in a statement posted via Instagram. “A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior,” the March 2021 memo read. “I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say.”

He continued: “It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain. While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors.” Wang added, “Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented the victims — many of whom opted to not publicly share their identities — shared a public response to the apology on behalf of her clients via Twitter that same month.

“We have met with Alexander Wang and his team,” Bloom tweeted. “My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.”

Wang’s Thursday show was not listed on the official New York Fashion Week calendar but was attended by many big names, including Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The fall/winter 2023 collection featured womenswear and relaunched menswear that was “inspired by ‘90s athletic silhouettes,” per USA Today.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.