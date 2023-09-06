Julia Fox nearly showed Us her birthday suit at Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing runway show on Tuesday, September 5.

Fox, 33, arrived at the presentation — which took place at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Lower Manhattan — wearing lingerie made of silver chains that featured metal pasties over her breasts and a flame-like design near her bikini line. Fox paired the set with a floor-length leather trench coat from Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing line and glossy black ankle boots. She further accessorized with hoop earrings.

For glam, Fox donned a black matte lip, icy eye shadow. She wore her fiery red tresses loose in a side part.

This wouldn’t be the first time Fox left little to the imagination. Earlier this summer, she made headlines when she was spotted frolicking around a New York beach in a cutout swimsuit.

The actress looked carefree as she soaked up the sun in the white high-waisted one-piece that featured a completely sheer construction and a cutout at her torso. Fox teamed the getup with oversized sunglasses and a shell-adorned necklace. She later slipped into a pair of see-through white pants and accessorized with a trucker hat.

The photos quickly went viral with many fans and trolls taking to Twitter to share their thoughts. While some praised Fox for “living her best life” others criticized her appearance, accusing her of losing “too much weight.”

Fox responded to the backlash via her Instagram Story, sharing a message for the “haters” who think she “lost” her ass. “It’s still there … Just not as big LOL,” Fox wrote over a photo from her July beach outing.

Fox gained notoriety after appearing in the December 2019 film Uncut Gems, which saw her with a fuller figure. After splitting with Kanye West in February 2022, however, fans noticed that she had lost a significant amount of weight.

Fox addressed her body transformation — and accusations that she used Ozempic to shed pounds — on an episode of her “Forbidden Fruits” podcast in March. “People are saying that I’m taking Ozempic or whatever it’s called. I’m not and I never have … I would never do that,” she said at the time.

Fox previously spoke about dropping pounds in November 2022, calling the journey “unintentional” in a video shared via TikTok.

She explained that it wasn’t until she gave birth to her son, Valentino, in January 2021 that she began “dropping all this weight.” (Fox shares Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev.)

“I was like, ‘What the f—k? Do I have a tapeworm?’” Fox said. “My friends know I eat. If you go to dinner with me, I’m not even talking, like, I’m just eating. Then, I order all the desserts on the menu. So, it just happened. I’m a single mom and I chase a toddler every day.”