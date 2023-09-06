Naomi Campbell proved her modeling skills are as fierce as ever when she took the runway to debut her own PrettyLittleThing collaboration ahead of New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 5.

The 53-year-old catwalk queen was a vision in a netted naked dress, which left little to the imagination. She paired the floor-length number with black pointed-toe pumps and silver hoop earrings. Campbell wore her dark mane loose, allowing it to cascade down her shoulders.

After other models showed off different looks from the collection, Campbell reemerged on the runway. She walked hand in hand with her collaborators, emerging designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson, to close out the show.

The presentation was held at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Lower Manhattan and was attended by Lori Harvey, Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and more. Harvey, 26, had all eyes on her in a sheer hooded dress as Fox, 33, nearly went naked under a black trench coat. Ratajkowski, 32, for her part, wore a plunging mini dress.

Us Weekly previously reported that Campbell was joining forces with PrettyLittleThing on an “intentional” collection that spotlights Anate and Thompson.

“This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers,” Campbell said in an August 28 press release. “Within my collection, it was important to recognize and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there. I’m very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world.”

Anate — a Nigerian and Jamaican artist who “draws inspiration from romance, literature and film — and Thompson — a New York-based creative who received the CFDA Award for American Emerging Designer of the Year in 2021 — created pieces with Campbell that blend elegance, simplicity and avant-garde themes.

The trio’s work is realized through 15 looks in “several colorways,” including tailored jumpsuits, sequin dresses, oversized dresses and more. “They are all ideal for individuals looking for a taste of high fashion and a supermodel experience, as they all offer a blend of flair exclusivity,” PrettyLittleThing explained in the press release.

“The show will be an electrifying fashion experience, echoing Campbell’s ethos of innovation, glamor and empowerment,” the brand continued. “This is an occasion not to be missed, and you’ll be able to follow every step live on YouTube.”

The capsule is now live at PrettyLittleThing.com.