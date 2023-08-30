Naomi Campbell is joining forces with PrettyLittleThing on an “intentional” collection.

The iconic supermodel, 53, is using the capsule as a platform to uplift emerging fashion talent. For the line, which celebrates Campbell’s “timeless fashion” sense, the runway star tapped rising designers Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson.

“This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers,” Campbell said in a Monday, August 28, press release. “Within my collection, it was important to recognize and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there. I’m very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world.”

Together, Campbell, Anate — a Nigerian and Jamaican artist who “draws inspiration from romance, literature and film — and Thompson — a New York-based creative who received the CFDA Award for American Emerging Designer of the Year in 2021 — created pieces that blend elegance, simplicity and avant-garde themes.

The trio’s work will be realized through 15 looks in “several colorways,” including tailored jumpsuits, sequin dresses, oversized dresses and more during New York Fashion Week. “They are all ideal for individuals looking for a taste of high fashion and a supermodel experience, as they all offer a blend of flair exclusivity,” PrettyLittleThing explained in the press release.

“The show will be an electrifying fashion experience, echoing Campbell’s ethos of innovation, glamor and empowerment,” the brand continued. “This is an occasion not to be missed, and you’ll be able to follow every step live on YouTube.”

The collection will launch on PrettyLittleThing.com on Tuesday, September 5.

Along with the announcement, PrettyLittleThing teased promotional images, showing Campbell in a leather trench coat, a sexy croc-embossed halter dress as well as a sparkly chainmail frock.

Campbell opened up further about the project in a Wednesday, August 30, interview with Women’s Wear Daily, addressing anticipated backlash as a result of working with a fast fashion company.

“I’m looking at myself as a change maker,” she told the publication. “As a change maker, I thought this was something that was a good thing to do. I know that it’s fast fashion, and that people have their criticism. I’m not denying them. But as a change maker, I felt this was a great way to effect change in the industry in getting my emerging designers recognized and seeing them on a global platform.”