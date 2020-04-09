You Need to See Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Makeup in Her COVID-19 PSA

Comedy gold! Julia Louis-Dreyfus did her part to encourage her 1.3 million Instagram followers to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic — and it’s truly a PSA unlike any other.

The Seinfeld actress posted a video to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, April 9, filmed in what appears to be her bathroom. “Oh, hi there. It’s me, your friend Julia Louis-Dreyfus,” she told the camera, sporting wild hair, overly penciled eyebrows and dramatic eye makeup.

“You know, normally when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team — a professional glam team — who come and help me with my look. But today, they’re staying at home. They’re staying safe and that’s what I would like to ask you to do.”

The comedian then proceeded to apply a bold shade of red lipstick, purposely (and hilariously) smearing it all over the lower portion of her face to make a point about her makeup skills — or lack thereof.

Louis-Dreyfus continued to make a serious point even though she made it difficult to look at her with a straight face. “Please stay home,” she said. “Please stay safe and help us flatten the curve. And if you do happen to go out, please maintain 6 feet of physical distance.”

The Veep star captioned the video, “Happy to help get the message out 💋@cagovernor #StayHomeSaveLives.”

Other celebrities have stepped up to film PSA campaigns to encourage social media followers to stay at home. That includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Rapaport and more.

Friends and followers were particularly impressed by Louis-Dreyfus’ creative take on the PSA. I’m Sorry actress Andrea Savage commented, “I love everything about this. Thank you.”

One fan commented, “She very well might be the funniest person on the planet.”

Another comedian who recently lightened the mood on social media was Chelsea Handler. On Tuesday, April 7, the television host jokingly shared a video of herself using her bra as a face mask.

She captioned the Instagram post, “With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included. #corona #diy.”

