Chelsea Handler Uses Her Bra as a Face Mask

Desperate times call for desperate measures! On Tuesday, April 7, Chelsea Handler shared an unexpected piece of COVID-19 safety advice with her 3.8 million Instagram followers.

See How the Stars Do At-Home Style During the Coronavirus Outbreak

The comedian sarcastically recommended using a bra as a face mask if real protective supplies are unavailable (editor’s note: only try this at home).

In the video, filmed inside of the star’s house, Chandler said, “Hey, for those of you who are in a bind and need a face mask but don’t have one, you can just take one of your bras if you have big boobs and go like this.”

Handler then covered her nose and mouth with one of her bra cups and wrapped the remaining fabric around her head before hooking it together at the back.

How Celebs Like Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Cardi B Are Staying Safe With Masks and More Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “With masks in short supply, we have to take matters into our own hands. Men included. #corona #diy.”

Stars appreciated Handler’s comedic moment, which appears to have made them feel better while quarantining at home during the pandemic. Journalist Maria Shriver commented on Handler’s Instagram post, “I dare you to go out like that actually you probably will!” Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, “Bring me one for our social distancing walk.”

The Hello Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea star has been vocal on social media about the importance of staying indoors to keep each other safe as the virus continues to spread.

Handler’s been using her comedic wit as a way to charm fans into following the World Health Organization’s guidelines. For example: the activist also got naked to pose with three of her favorite books to keep social media users sane while staying at home. She also created a video modeling jumpsuits in her closet, just ‘cause.

See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations

The television host is one of the many celebs encouraging the people of the Internet to stay at home and practice social distancing. Hilarie Burton has been inspiring her followers to create face masks for hospital workers, while Arnold Schwarzenegger has recruited the help of his famous donkey and miniature pony to help give back to the community. And the list goes on.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)