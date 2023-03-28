Ba-bangs! Julia Roberts debuted a fierce fringe in Geneva.

The 55-year-old actress’ stylist took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, to showcase the new do. Her brunette bangs were cut slightly below her eyebrows and were blended into her wavy locks. In the photo, Roberts posed with one hand on her hip and beamed into the camera. Hairstylist Serge Normant stood by the Ticket to Paradise actress’ side and added finishing touches to her hair.

For glam, makeup artist Genevieve Herr created a dewy look featuring glossy lips, smokey eyeshadow and dramatic eyeliner. The Pretty Woman actress slayed in a black Victoria Beckham dress featuring a bodycon fit, long sleeves and a turtleneck. She paired the frock with dazzling green jewelry by Chopard.

Roberts debuted the big chop for a Watches & Watches campaign. The ambassador helped Chopard promote their new line of recycled steel watches in Switzerland.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart captioned the post, “@sergenormant banging out bangs in Geneva with @juliaroberts who is wearing a glorious necklace and ring by @chopard. Makeup by @genevieveherr 💄💋😎.”

Fans were quick to praise the Money Monster’s star hairdo in the comments sections. One wrote, “Bangs are back! Julia is looking so gorgeous!” Another added, “STOP IT! This is so good!” and a third commented, “She’s so pretty WOW.”

Roberts also shared a picture on her own social media account where she showed off the new do. In the sultry photo, posted on Monday, March 27, the Charlie Wilson’s War star leaned against a red table with her head balanced on one hand. She sported a lavender Nells Nelson suit, including a vest, blazer and matching pants. She rocked the ensemble with a watch wrapped around her wrist and dainty bracelets on her other hand.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Georgia native captioned the post, “‘Wanna Buy a Watch?’ 😁 Thank you Geneva and @Chopard.”

This isn’t the first time hairstylist Normant worked on Robert’s hair. Although he has created numerous styles on the My Best Friend’s Wedding star’s hair, one of his most praised came in May 2022 for the Cannes film festival.

For the soirée, the Runaway Bride actress stunted an extra voluminous coiffure. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in poofy waves. Roberts teamed the extravagant look up with a navy blazer by Louis Vuitton and matching pants.

The stylist has also worked with other stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Meghan Markle and more.