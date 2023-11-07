Hunza G — the U.K. brand that designed that dress Julia Roberts wore in the opening scene of Pretty Woman — has released a replica of the memorable frock for $300.

We all know the dress in question; barely there, blue and white, the top and bottom connected by a single silver hoop in the middle.

Although this dress is not the same exact version of the dress worn by Roberts in the 1990 movie (the bottom half of that dress features a blue and white pattern instead of a solid blue color), it’s pretty close.

The first time Roberts, now 56, appears in Pretty Woman as Vivian Ward, she wears the infamous design. Vivian saunters down the staircase of her rundown apartment building looking impossibly cool in the getup, attempting to avoid her angry landlord.

The movie’s costume designer Marilyn Vance chose to accessorize the dress with a red and black overcoat on top, black leather thigh-high boots, a thick stack of silver bangles and layered necklaces.

Several scenes later, the same dress causes Vivian to get slighted in a posh store on Rodeo Drive.

When Pretty Woman debuted, Hunza G was known simply as Hunza. The brand’s creative director Peter Meadows was behind Hunza’s crinkle-stretch fabric that is designed to fit a wide array of body types.

In 2015, the “G” was added to the brand’s name when Georgiana Huddart became its new creative director.

When Hunza G and Pretty Woman fans alike requested that the brand bring back the iconic dress, they listened. The description of the dress on the website reads, “Did someone say Vivian Ward? Our iconic Pretty Woman Dress Is back from the archives, as voted for by you.”

This isn’t the first time Hunza G has relaunched their Pretty Woman Dress. In June 2021, Huddart decided to release it to counteract the toll that the pandemic lockdown had taken on the public.

“After such a depressing year of being locked away in leisurewear, it felt like the world needed something fun, comfortable, inclusive, nostalgic and empowering – and that’s exactly what this dress is,” Huddart told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “It looks just as good on a size 16 woman as a size eight, and I hope people feel really amazing in it,” she added.