Julia Roberts is leaving color behind.

The 56-year-old actress attended Jacquemus’ “Les Sculptures” runway presentation on Monday, January 29, in a boxy black coat dress that featured two front pockets and dramatically oversized puffy shoulders. Roberts accessorized the mid-length dress with a pair of sheer black tights, black pointed pumps and a small black top handle purse.

Roberts wore her long hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle, with her wispy bangs on full display. She opted for a simple makeup look consisting of black eyeliner, peachy cheeks and pink lipstick.

At the event, the Leave the World Behind actress chatted with the French label’s designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, as well as Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Jacquemus, 34, looked timeless in a black knit sweater and cream pants. Enninful, 51, sported a tailored blue suit, which he paired with a black top, patent leather dress shoes and dark sunglasses.

The presentation, which took place in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, was filled with countless other celebrities. Kylie Jenner, Kristin Davis and former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld were photographed sitting in the front row.

Although Roberts is a movie star herself and frequently gets dolled up for fashion shows, movie premieres and award shows, she recently revealed in a Vogue interview that she “loathed” dressing the part of movie star Anna Scott in Notting Hill.

When filming the famous scene in which Roberts’ character confesses her love to romantic counterpart William Thacker (Hugh Grant), the actress said she felt more comfortable wearing her own casual clothes.

“My driver, lovely Tommy, I sent him back to my flat that morning,” Roberts told Notting Hill screenwriter Richard Curtis in a January Vogue interview. “I said, ‘Go into my bedroom and grab this, this and this out of my closet.’ And it was my own flip-flops and my cute little blue velvet skirt and a T-shirt and my cardigan.”