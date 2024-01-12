Julia Roberts revealed a surprising detail about her iconic Pretty Woman dress.

In the film, Roberts, now 56, wore the barely there, blue-and-white cutout dress — designed by U.K. brand Hunza G — with over-the-knee boots and a red jacket tied around her waist. Robert explained in a Thursday, January 11, episode of British Vogue’s Life in Looks YouTube series that she wore the outerwear to shield her figure.

“I thought I had a big butt, and that’s why I wore that jacket like that in the movie,” Roberts said, adding that the shoes were “really uncomfortable.”

Despite the look’s popularity, Roberts said that “wearing bare things” is not her style. As she reflected further about her wardrobe through the years, Roberts shared that her “favorite” outfit of all time was the Armani suit she wore at the 47th annual Golden Globes in 1990.

“I went into the men’s section,” Roberts recalled, adding that after she found the piece, she had it tailored to fit. “I thought I was very extra in this outfit. I could not have known that it was going to become this statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have this suit.”

Roberts is still known to rock menswear on the red carpet.

While promoting Leave the World Behind last year, the actress stepped out in a number of Gucci suits. At the November 2023 premiere in London, she looked pretty in a pink blazer with matching shorts teamed with sparkly shoes. A few days later, she blessed Us with a black version of the look, which she teamed with white button-up shirt, fishnet tights and heeled loafers.

In her Vogue interview, Roberts said she’d describe her style as “chic and effortless.”

In addition to using her own fashion eye, Roberts gets styled by celebrity fashion guru Elizabeth Stewart, who also dresses Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.