Julia Roberts was a Gucci goddess while attending the London screening of her new film, Leave the World Behind.

The 56-year-old actress looked pretty in pink on Wednesday, November 29, wearing head-to-toe Gucci. Roberts donned a blush-colored blazer and shorts set first seen at the designer’s Milan Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 runway collection in September.

Roberts dared to bare some serious leg in the chic shorts. The Oscar winner’s stems were only slightly outshined by her Gucci pumps. The heels were a showstopper due to their beaded design that looked like high-end tinsel or the bottom of a ‘50s flapper dress.

The actress topped off her red carpet look with a Chopard diamond necklace, silver nail polish and matching rings. Her long auburn locks had a subtle wave to them and fell loosely along her shoulders.

Roberts’ press trip to the U.K. came one day after she celebrated the birthday of her twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel, with a sweet Instagram tribute. “✨✨19✨✨ There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. 💕,”she wrote on Tuesday, November 28.

The Ticket to Paradise star shared a throwback photo holding her kids when they were babies.

Roberts welcomed her twins with husband Danny Moder in 2004. The couple, who tied the knot in 2002, added to their brood in 2007 with the birth of their son Henry.

“Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018. “It just makes her love him even more.” The source noted that both Roberts and Moder, 54, are “hands-on parents” who live a “simple [and] laid-back” life that often includes school and community functions.

While Roberts is one of her generation’s biggest stars — and known as America’s sweetheart — her career has never overshadowed her home life.

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true,” she said during an October 2022 appearance on CBS Sunday Morning. “The life that I have built with my husband [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

The Mystic Pizza actress confessed that parenthood “isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”

While Roberts enjoys being laid-back at home, she always brings her A-game when it comes to red carpets. In March, the Pretty Woman star proved she’s a style icon — and aware of the trends — when she ditched her signature middle part for fierce bangs. She debuted the fashionable fringe for a Watches & Watches campaign and promo event in Geneva.