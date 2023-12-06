Julia Roberts is putting her own unique twist on the timeless pantsuit.

Roberts, 56, was photographed out in New York City on Tuesday, December 5, wearing a tailored short suit. The stylish ensemble featured a black double-breasted blazer, a matching pair of long black shorts and a white collared shirt. Roberts accessorized the look with a pair of black brogue shoes, fishnet tights and black sunglasses.

What gave the outfit an extra flair of cool-girl energy was the casual manner in which Roberts wore her shirt — slightly unbuttoned and with an undone bow tie draped around her neck.

Roberts wore her hair in loose long waves and parted in the middle. She appeared to be wearing light makeup and diamond stud earrings.

Where was Roberts going in this effortlessly stylish set, you ask? She was on her way to the set of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Last week, Cohen took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce Roberts’ appearance on the upcoming episode. He wrote: “Tweet me all of your questions NOW for Julia Roberts! She will be joining me for an upcoming #WWHL!”

Roberts is currently in the middle of a press tour for her new movie, Leave the World Behind, and is taking the opportunity to make a convincing case for the leg-baring short suit.

Roberts added a subtle pop of color at the London premiere of Leave the World Behind on Wednesday, November 29, when she wore a light pink short suit from Gucci’s spring 2024 collection. There, Roberts opted to keep her blazer buttoned over the matching pair of shorts. She accessorized the look with a pair of sparkly silver heels and layered diamond necklaces.

In September, Roberts attended Gucci’s spring/summer 2024 runway show during Milan Fashion Week in a gray short suit. She paired the demure ensemble with a light gray top, a pair of black pumps, and hoop earrings. Again, the actress opted to leave her blazer buttoned up for the occasion, adding a polished edge to an otherwise quirky outfit.

Although she has been repping the look more than usual lately, Roberts’ love of the short suit isn’t anything new. In April 2022, she wore another stylish gray Gucci short suit set at the premiere of her series Gaslit. The look featured a gray double breasted blazer, matching plaid gray shorts, a butterfly broach, and black pumps. Roberts dressed the outfit up even more by layering a gray plaid vest over a white button down shirt.