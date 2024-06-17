Julianne Hough and her sister-in-law, Hayley Erbert, are at odds … over a hairstyle.

“We’re in a huge fight because she wants to grow her hair out and I’m like, ‘You have to keep it. You look so French chic,’” Hough jokingly told People at the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16, of Erbert’s pixie cut.

Erbert — who is married to Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough — has been rocking short hair since unveiling a buzzed head in February after she needed emergency brain surgery last year.

In December 2023, Derek, 38, shared that his wife was diagnosed with cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. He noted that Erbert was in “stable condition” after undergoing the operation. The health scare came as Derek and Erbert were in the middle of Derek’s Symphony of Dance Tour.

An intracranial hematoma is a “collection of blood within the skull,” per the Mayo Clinic. The surgery to treat the condition involved removing a portion of the skull to relieve the pressure from the extra blood.

After having a successful surgery, Erbert focused on her recovery with the hopes of returning to the stage as soon as she could. She was cleared by her doctor in April and resumed the tour that month.

“But I DID IT! This tour reignited many parts of me that have been dim for so long,” Erbert wrote via Instagram in May, giving fans an update on her health. “So, for that, I cannot thank everyone who came out to support us on this wild journey enough. I am so grateful to still be here, with you all, doing what I love.”

Julianne underwent a hair transformation of her own too. In January, she shared a video of herself cutting her own hair during a salon appointment.

In the video, Hough sat in a salon chair and ran her hands through her blonde wavy locks before a hairstylist handed her a pair of scissors. Angling the scissors down, Hough began to methodically cut sections of her hair off. “Look at you go!” her stylist said behind the camera, adding, “Nice angles.”

When she was finished cutting her hair, which was noticeably shorter although still long, Hough placed the scissors down and tousled her hair as she examined her reflection in the camera. “That, my dears, is a seven-minute haircut,” she told fans. “It’s so cute!

A couple of days later, Hough revealed that she had chopped off more of her locks, arriving at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards rocking a bob.

“Keeping things short & sweet,” she captioned a January 8 Instagram post that showed off her new look.