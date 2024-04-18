Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert are back in action!

Hough, 38, and Erbert, 29, showed off their moves in coordinated sparkly outfits during the Wednesday, April 17, performance of Hough’s Symphony of Dance Tour in Hollywood, Florida.

Hough wore a shimmery silver jacket over dress pants and a collared shirt while dancing hand in hand with Erbert, who dazzled in a short sleeveless dress with fringe and stomach cutouts.

Erbert made her triumphant return to the tour on Sunday, April 14, as the 2024 portion of the tour kicked off in Melbourne, Florida. Her comeback came four months after she underwent emergency brain surgery.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum told Good Morning America on April 5 that she had been “cleared to rejoin” the tour. Hough added that the couple, who tied the knot in August 2023, could not “wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans.”

Erbert, who’s been rocking a buzz cut since her surgery, has been feeling the love from fans during the performances. After her first show back, Erbert teared up as the crowd cheered for her in a video shared via TikTok.

Hough revealed in December 2023 that Erbert had been taken to the hospital after becoming “disoriented” following a Symphony of Dance Tour stop in Washington D.C.

“She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy,” Hough continued in an Instagram statement at the time.

Erbert later underwent a second surgery, a cranioplasty, which Hough shared was “successfully completed as planned” during a December 21 Instagram update.

Hough praised his wife’s resilience during a February appearance on Good Morning America.

“During that time, [I] was realizing how important she is — not just as the love of my life — just everyday things,” he said of Erbert’s health scare. “It was a moment [for me] to step up. I thought she was strong, and I had no idea how strong she was.”

That same month, Erbert talked about experiencing “lots of emotions” throughout her healing journey during an Instagram video update.

“To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days, emotionally and physically,” she said. “But I’m healing so much better every single day.”

Erbert met Derek in 2014 when she was cast as a dancer in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour. The pair began dating the following year and got engaged in June 2022.

Erbert took a moment to gush about her husband’s talent one month after her brain surgery when he won his 4th Emmy for Dancing With the Stars choreography.

“What a way to be welcomed home after such an unfathomable month. @derekhough, you continue to amaze me with your drive, brilliance, and commitment to excellence,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “I have loved being able to witness and be a part of your journey this far and cannot wait to see what else the future holds. I love you more than anything and am so unbelievably proud of you, today and always.”