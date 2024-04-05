Hayley Erbert is returning to the Symphony of Dance tour with her husband, Derek Hough, four months after her emergency brain surgery.

Erbert, 29, told Good Morning America on Friday, April 5, that she’s “so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14 in Melbourne, Florida.”

Hough, 38, also celebrated his wife’s return. “We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans,” he added. “Thank you for all the amazing support that you have shown during this time. So we cannot wait and see you very, very soon.”

Following the official announcement, Erbert took to social media to share more insight with fans.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

“What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months,” Erbert wrote via Instagram. “My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more.”

Erbert continued: “I am so appreciative of the doctors who have supported me in my decision to dance again and my team of specialists that have been assembled to assure that my health and safety is [the] priority. I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special. 🤍”

In December 2023, Hough announced that his wife experienced a medical emergency following the duo’s tour performance in Washington, D.C. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” he wrote in an Instagram statement.

At the time, Hough, who married Erbert in August 2023, noted that she was in “stable condition.”

Related: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert captivated audiences with their chemistry well before they started dating. Hough first connected with Erbert after she was cast as a dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July 2015, they were a couple. The couple performed together as part of Derek’s fall 2021 […]

In a subsequent update, Hough told fans that Erbert required a second operation “to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy,” which “will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.” He later revealed that the surgery was “successfully completed as planned.”

The couple have since kept their followers in the loop amid Erbert’s recovery, reflecting on how the ordeal brought them closer together. Earlier this year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how Hough and Erbert coped with her health scare.

“They spent the holiday feeling overwhelmed with gratitude that the surgery was a success and Hayley is on the mend,” the insider noted in January, adding that the situation gave the pair “a new appreciation for their life together.”