Julianne Hough is cutting off old energy in the new year.

The 35-year-old actresstook to Instagram on Sunday, January 7, to share a video of herself cutting her own hair during a salon appointment.

In the video, Hough sat in a salon chair and ran her hands through her blonde wavy locks before a hairstylist handed her a pair of scissors. Angling the scissors down, Hough began to methodically cut sections of her hair off.

“Look at you go!” her stylist said behind the camera, adding, “Nice angles.”

Related: From ‘DWTS’ Champ to Triple Threat! Julianne Hough Through the Years What can’t she do? Julianne Hough made her mark on Dancing With the Stars before moving on to conquer acting, singing and more. The professional dancer joined the ABC competition series in 2007 and won the mirrorball trophy during her inaugural season. Later that year, she became a back-to-back champion. Hough then shifted her focus toward acting, […]

“I need the slide action,” Hough said as she cut off more sections. “That’s so fun! I like this length.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum continued to play with her hair and cut off the same amount of length on the other side. “This is the new way, guys,” Hough joked to the camera. “You come in and you cut your own hair.”

“At least I don’t second guess and I just go for it,” Hough said later, laughing.

When she was finished cutting her hair, which was noticeably shorter although still long, Hough placed the scissors down and tousled her hair as she examined her reflection in the camera. “That, my dears, is a seven minute haircut,” she told fans. “It’s so cute!”

Related: What’s Next?! Look Back at Julianne Hough’s Many Hairstyles It’s a fact: Julianne Hough can rock a bubblegum pink hue just as well as a rich red. After all, the 33-year-old dancer is the living, breathing definition of a color chameleon. With no shame in switching up her style on the regular, the Dancing With the Stars alum has rocked more cuts and colors than […]

In the caption, Hough wrote, “Out with the old energy, and in with the new,” before reflecting on “the seasons of life,” adding that she “just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh.”

Hough revealed on Sunday, January 7, that she ended up cutting off even more length when she appeared at the Emmys with a blunt bob. The following day, she posted a photo of her new hairstyle to Instagram, writing in the caption: “Keeping things short & sweet 😉.”