Julianne Hough Spices Up the 2024 Oscars in a Flowy Jumpsuit

Julianne Hough dazzled at the 2024 Oscars in a funky jumpsuit.

Hough, 35, rocked an Alexandre Vauthier ensemble at the Sunday, March 10, awards show, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Her outfit featured a silver-and-gold top that cascaded into pleated pants, resembling a flowy skirt. She accessorized with gold earrings, a choker necklace and platform heels.

For glam, the Dancing With the Stars host donned filled-in eyebrows, lined lips and soft eyeshadow. She teamed the look with wispy eyelashes and rosy cheeks. Hough’s hair was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

Ahead of the 96th Academy Awards, Hough gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the preshow preparation, sharing an Instagram Story clip of the crew setting up the red carpet. She also posted a pic that showed her rehearsing for her cohosting gig on ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show alongside Vanessa Hudgens.

This is hardly the first time Hough has commanded attention at an awards show while debuting her bob, which was cut slightly below her ears. In January, she posed in a timeless black Grace Ling gown featuring a plunging neckline and silver needle that threaded through her straps. She complemented her look with black heels.

She paired the outfit with smokey brown eyeshadow and a bouncy blowout. Following the red carpet, Hough took to Instagram to show off her haircut. “Keeping things short & sweet 😉,” she captioned the post.

On the red carpet, she posed with brother Derek Hough, who is a judge and former pro on DWTS. Derek, 38, looked dapper in a tan double-breasted blazer featuring tortoiseshell buttons. Underneath, he sported a white dress shirt. The brother-sister duo wrapped their arms around each other and beamed for the camera.