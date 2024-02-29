Julianne Moore dressed the part at the Mary and George premiere in London.

At the Wednesday, February 28, screening of the film — which follows the Countess of Buckingham (Moore) as she molds her son to seduce King James I and become his lover — the actress, 63, looked stately in a midnight blue gown by Schiaparelli.

The floor-length number was an artful design as it featured a statuesque bodice that resembled modernized Victorian collar. The dress fell into an A-line skirt that clung to Moore’s figure. She added just the right touch with gold statement earrings and pointed-toe sandal heels.

For glam, Moore looked delicate with pink eyeshadow complemented by rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She also rocked a dark red manicure and had her hair styled in a sleek updo.

Moore appears to favor the dark moody hue of the gown as she rocked a Chanel gown in a similar shade at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles last month. The dress featured a strapless construction with pearl-adorned embellishment at the center. The look was completed with a thigh-high slit that revealed her black platform shoes.

Moore’s most standout look of the 2024 awards season so far, however, is the billowing red Bottega Veneta gown she donned at the Golden Globes on January 7. The lively piece cinched in at the waist and fell into a twirl-worthy pleated skirt. The gown’s crimson shade perfectly matched Moore’s ginger locks.

As for the secret behind her impeccable wardrobe, Moore previously said it’s her ability to “rely on others.”

“I think there’s this fallacy that style is innate — that somehow it comes from within you. I think that style is learned. It’s learned by looking, by absorbing images and people. It’s about education,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK earlier this year. “Your style evolves overtime and it’s not constant.”