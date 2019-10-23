



Julianne Moore always kills it on the red carpet! She’s debuted showstopping ensembles from designers like Tom Ford, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, Alexander McQueen — and approximately one million more — but that doesn’t mean she’s unwilling to reflect on where it all began.

“My first major designer purchase was a Ralph Lauren dress that I bought,” said the actress in an interview with British Vogue. “It was brown silk and it had white flowers on it. It was so expensive for me at the time. I remember how nervous I was buying it because it was $500, which was a fortune for me, and it was [from] a very fancy store. I bought it myself when I was 25. It was a very big deal for me to spend that much money on a dress. I had it for a very long time and I loved it… God knows where it ended up.”

These days, the busy actress and mother of two has learned how to get ready, fast — so fast, in fact, that she claims she can dress for the day in under ten minutes! “If it’s a regular day and I have a meeting and I want to look nice, I would probably wear my really cute black Louis Vuitton dress — it’s great. It’s very casual… but it looks a little bit dressy.”

She continued, “I would wear it with a little short black boot and then I’d make sure that my hair was… clean. A blow-out really, really helps – or dry shampoo. A blow-out, a black dress, short black boots and then I like to do a lip and cheek stain, and some mascara. That’s it, all in five minutes.”

And Moore’s favorite fashion staple might surprise you. “I like to have a really great pair of jeans,” she admitted. “A Saint Laurent army jacket and then a really good pair of Birkenstocks. Right now they’re my favorite. If I go on trips or if I go somewhere I always have them with me. This outfit makes me feel good, like myself.”