Justin Timberlake Has a Hilarious Reaction to His Paris Fashion Week Prankster

Notorious celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk is at it again. On Tuesday, October 1, the social media-famous mischief-maker managed to cling onto Justin Timberlake’s ankle in an attempt to drag him away outside of the Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Photos and videos show the former Ukranian reporter getting down on all fours amongst a crowd of people outside of the show to pull off the prank. Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, appeared very confused about the stunt — but both seem to have pulled through just fine. In fact, Timberlake showed he even had a sense of humor about the incident, later posting a picture of him and his other half with the caption, “Last night at @louisvuitton. Human anklet not included. Congrats on the collection @nicolasghesquiere!”

In an Instagram Story earlier in the day, Sediuk posted a cryptic message about the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer. He shared a photo of Timberlake and Biel and captioned it, “It’s been a while since I saw Justin Timberlake at the Grammys. Nothing has changed with the exception that we both have beards now.” He added two emojis: a smirk and devil horns to hint that he was up to no good.

This isn’t the first time Sediuk has ambushed an A-lister — in fact, he claims it’s his hobby and meant to be just for fun (even though he’s always dragged away by security). He’s tried to get his hands on Kim Kardashian (several times!) and has successfully hugged the crotches of Bradley Cooper and Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet. He even managed to not only crash the Emmys in 2013, but also jump on stage while Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull presented an award to Adele.

Weirdly enough, pranksters are having a moment! On September 30, Gigi Hadid saved the day at the Chanel fashion show, bouncing YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel off the stage after she jumped onto the catwalk, pretending she was a Paris Fashion Week model.