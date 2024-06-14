Kacey Musgraves Debuts Blunt Bangs and Moody Eyeshadow

Kacey Musgraves effortlessly pulled off bangs.
Musgraves, 35, showed off her new hairstyle in a series of snaps via Instagram on Thursday, June 13. Her blunt fringe was cut slightly above her eyebrows and she wore the rest of her brunette strands straightened. Musgraves played with her hair in the snaps and donned a soft smile.
The singer complemented her new ‘do — which was styled by Giovanni Delgado — with dramatic eye makeup featuring a charcoal shade winged out, a silver pigment on her eyelids and long lashes. The rest of her glam, by Moani Lee, consisted of rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and lined lips. Musgraves completed her look with a fitted black long-sleeve top featuring a mock neck.
This isn’t the first time Musgraves has rocked bangs. In May, she took to Instagram to show off a wispy fringe. At the time, her hair was dyed a lighter brown and she blended the fringe into her hair with face-framing pieces. She again teamed the look with a black turtleneck sweater and winged eyeliner.
Musgraves previously sported long curtain bangs in March, which she regularly parted down the middle and wore blown out.
Musgraves can also slay blonde strands. She rocked a platinum wig while attending the 2019 Met Gala, which was themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” For Fashion’s Biggest Night, she looked just like Barbie in a voluminous and curly coiffure and hot pink ensemble designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino.
Her getup featured a leather trench coat with oversized silver zippers. She paired it with a pink fuzzy cape, a fuchsia purse in the shape of a blow dryer, silver heels and chrome earrings. For glam, Musgraves donned pink eyeshadow, bubblegum lips and rosy cheeks.