Kacey Musgraves turned a rude comment into a fashion statement.

Musgraves, 35, shared a hilarious T-shirt she had made featuring a critical comment via Instagram on Friday, May 31. “I liked your music but your personality seems s—tty,” an internet troll wrote to Musgraves via X (formerly Twitter) in 2019. She later replied to the comment, writing, “It is.” Musgraves paired the piece with a gold chain necklace.

“Stay self aware,” the singer captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to laugh with Musgraves in the comments section.

“🤣🤣🤣,” Lily Aldridge wrote, as Julia Michaels added fire emojis. “I need this shirt,” another fan added, while more begged her to “sell” the design.

Repurposing clapbacks isn’t Musgraves’ only style skill. Since emerging on the scene, the singer has garnered a reputation for being a red carpet maven.

In February, she stunned in a strapless silhouette while attending the 66th annual Grammys. For Music’s Biggest Night, she donned a black velvet gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, a cinched waist and an A-line skirt complete with a thigh-high slit and tassel details. Musgraves accessorized with diamond earrings and dainty rings.

For glam, the “Deeper Well” singer sported a full beat including a warm contour, rosy cheeks, sparkly eyeshadow, long lashes, manicured eyebrows and glossy lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and straightened.

That night, she took home the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her hit “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan. The pair were also nominated for Best Country Song.

Musgraves also looked fierce at the 2023 Grammys, when she stepped out in a pastel pink catsuit equipped with a fur cape. She kept her look monochrome with matching heels and bubblegum eyeshadow. Her tresses were styled in a classy updo with her curtain bangs framing her face.